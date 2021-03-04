W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

Charter Communications stock traded up $12.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $613.75. 34,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $620.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $628.15. The company has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.