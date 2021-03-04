W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,671 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,519 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $656,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.5% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 138,126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,713,000 after buying an additional 36,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 313,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $79,399,000 after buying an additional 66,992 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.69. 216,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,737,077. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.62.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $316,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,478. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,451,938. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

