W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Trims Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Booking by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $45.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,229.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,133. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,150.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1,973.59. The stock has a market cap of $91.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,450.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,170.57.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

