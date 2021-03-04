W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Given New $420.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $371.69.

GWW stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $386.01. 1,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,774. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $427.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $378.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $185,113,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 382,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

