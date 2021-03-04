Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

WKCMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, November 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

WKCMF opened at $139.40 on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.62.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

