Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

WKCMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Wacker Chemie stock opened at $139.40 on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $155.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.62.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

