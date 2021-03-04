Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Trading Down 3.3%

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC) was down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €17.14 ($20.16) and last traded at €17.15 ($20.18). Approximately 37,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.73 ($20.86).

WAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €18.80 ($22.12).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €17.16 and its 200 day moving average is €17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 28.63.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

