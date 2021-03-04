Waifu Token Achieves Market Cap of $3.32 Million (WAIF)

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Waifu Token has a total market cap of $3.32 million and $844,709.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waifu Token has traded up 181.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Waifu Token token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.40 or 0.00472884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00072424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00077753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00083755 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.06 or 0.00486717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00052094 BTC.

Waifu Token Token Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 899,498,118 tokens. Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io

Buying and Selling Waifu Token

