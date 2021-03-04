Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Trading Down 6.3%

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares were down 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 8,319,839 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 3,336,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTRH shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Waitr alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $331.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -3.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Waitr by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,936 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Waitr by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 13,933 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waitr by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waitr by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 87,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 36,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

About Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.