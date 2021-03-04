Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Trading Down 6.3%

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares were down 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 8,319,839 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 3,336,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTRH shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $331.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -3.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47.
About Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH)
Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.
Featured Story: Discount Rate
Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.