Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Meridian Management Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Meridian Management Co. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,449 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 2.4% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 416,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $61,723,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,196,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,605,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,182,017. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.46. The company had a trading volume of 512,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,036,258. The company has a market capitalization of $357.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.81. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.