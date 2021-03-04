Warburg Research Analysts Give Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) a €75.00 Price Target

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been given a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DRW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €82.00 ($96.47).

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR:DRW3 traded down €0.90 ($1.06) on Thursday, hitting €61.80 ($72.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $531.48 million and a PE ratio of 44.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €67.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €68.73. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €49.34 ($58.05) and a 1 year high of €108.50 ($127.65).

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.