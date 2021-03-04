Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR) were up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 126 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.62). Approximately 624,842 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 942,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.45 ($1.61).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.24. The firm has a market cap of £526.83 million and a PE ratio of 5.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 124.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.29%.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

