Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

