Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.70

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $30.98, with a volume of 953034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAFD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.60 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

In other Washington Federal news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $5,854,458.72. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,693,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,497,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,551,000 after acquiring an additional 77,071 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Federal Company Profile (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.