Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Stock Price Down 60%

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s share price traded down 60% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.51. 11,341,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 951% from the average session volume of 1,079,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 845,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 171,421 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 75.0% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,310,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 561,687 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 58.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

