WashTec (ETR:WSU) Trading Up 1.4%

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU) shares were up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €50.40 ($59.29) and last traded at €50.20 ($59.06). Approximately 2,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €49.50 ($58.24).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €49.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $671.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56.

WashTec Company Profile (ETR:WSU)

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for WashTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WashTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.