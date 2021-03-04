Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,757 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.9% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 1.40% of Waste Management worth $699,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 80,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 141,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 280,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 785,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29,848 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.53. 17,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,649. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.99. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $125.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $450,222. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

