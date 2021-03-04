Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Given Neutral Rating at Piper Sandler

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.50 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $20.41 on Thursday. Waterstone Financial has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $513.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.42. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $120,369.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 21,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $403,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,273 shares in the company, valued at $720,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 151,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 564.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

