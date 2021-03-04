wave edu coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.00 (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 52.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One wave edu coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. wave edu coin has a market cap of $70,471.67 and $8.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded down 53% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get wave edu coin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.74 or 0.00481255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00073053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00078869 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00084884 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.54 or 0.00497032 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00053765 BTC.

wave edu coin Coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. wave edu coin’s official website is www.waveeducoins.com

wave edu coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade wave edu coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy wave edu coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for wave edu coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for wave edu coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.