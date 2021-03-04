Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Down 8.8%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) shares traded down 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $9.34. 988,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 595,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WVE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 41.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 329,986 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 19.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 63.6% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 206,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 80,199 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 217.8% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 931,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 638,200 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 557.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

