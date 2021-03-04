Waves Enterprise Hits Market Cap of $8.62 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000422 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $8.62 million and $157,127.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

