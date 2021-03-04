Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of WSTG opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29. Wayside Technology Group has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.18 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.91.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.
About Wayside Technology Group
Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.
