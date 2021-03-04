Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of WSTG opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29. Wayside Technology Group has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.18 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the third quarter worth $277,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Wayside Technology Group by 543.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 83,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 70,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. 38.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

