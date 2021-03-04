WazirX (WRX) Hits One Day Volume of $8.69 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. WazirX has a total market cap of $61.23 million and approximately $8.69 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000555 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.42 or 0.00465080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00069630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00077299 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00082893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.82 or 0.00474476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00050772 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 236,054,790 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.