WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.45.

Separately, Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC stock opened at $82.26 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.