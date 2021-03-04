Wedbush Lowers Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $101.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.66% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PZZA. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.65.
Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $85.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 107.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day moving average of $89.09. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $110.33.
Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Papa John's International by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Papa John's International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Papa John's International by 72.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John's International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John's International in the third quarter worth about $49,000.
Papa John’s International Company Profile
Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John's International by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,540,572 shares of the company worth $388,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,203 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Papa John's International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,678,797 shares of the company worth $312,146,000 after buying an additional 29,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Papa John's International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,666,064 shares of the company worth $311,067,000 after buying an additional 91,308 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Papa John's International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,557,867 shares of the company worth $189,883,000 after buying an additional 134,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Papa John's International by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,203,346 shares of the company worth $254,378,000 after buying an additional 862,838 shares during the last quarter.
