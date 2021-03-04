Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Armstrong World Industries (NYSE: AWI):

3/2/2021 – Armstrong World Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Armstrong World Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Armstrong World reported fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company has been benefiting from increased focus on new products and systematic inorganic strategy to enhance its portfolio. Sequential improvement in manufacturing productivity, cost-reduction efforts, and lower raw material as well as energy costs aided profitability. Shares of Armstrong World have outperformed the industry over the past three months. However, the top and bottom lines declined on a year-over-year basis owing to coronavirus-hit market demand. Lower volumes in both Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments owing to COVID-induced lower market demand have been hurting the company. Earnings estimates for 2021 have declined in the past seven days, depicting analysts’ concern.”

2/24/2021 – Armstrong World Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Armstrong World Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/5/2021 – Armstrong World Industries was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $84.98 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $111.20. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 19,158 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,480,913.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,178,143. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $1,047,039.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,530.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,098 shares of company stock worth $5,388,406 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

