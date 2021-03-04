Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Callaway Golf (ELY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) recently:

2/16/2021 – Callaway Golf was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/15/2021 – Callaway Golf was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

2/12/2021 – Callaway Golf had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Callaway Golf had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Callaway Golf had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Callaway Golf had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Callaway Golf had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Callaway Golf had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Callaway Golf was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

1/8/2021 – Callaway Golf had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Callaway Golf had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ELY stock opened at $27.72 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,225,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the period.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.