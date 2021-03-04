Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Inter Pipeline (IPPLF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS: IPPLF):

2/24/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/22/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $17.00 to $17.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Inter Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/12/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering.

2/11/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Inter Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/11/2021 – Inter Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/11/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $16.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Inter Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $14.00 to $13.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:IPPLF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 19,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,130. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

