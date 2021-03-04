Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ITT (ITT)

ITT (NYSE: ITT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/1/2021 – ITT had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $91.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – ITT had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $82.00 to $87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – ITT had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $82.00 to $87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – ITT had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $91.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $84.76 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $86.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.05.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.85%.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,951,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,083,000 after acquiring an additional 16,171 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in ITT by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

