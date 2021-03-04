Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR):

3/2/2021 – Sierra Wireless had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Sierra Wireless was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

3/2/2021 – Sierra Wireless had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Sierra Wireless had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $19.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Sierra Wireless had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $19.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/24/2021 – Sierra Wireless had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Sierra Wireless had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Sierra Wireless had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Sierra Wireless was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

1/25/2021 – Sierra Wireless had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Sierra Wireless was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

1/25/2021 – Sierra Wireless was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Sierra Wireless had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Sierra Wireless had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Sierra Wireless was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

1/14/2021 – Sierra Wireless is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of SWIR opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $591.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Get Sierra Wireless Inc alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 762.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,631 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 6.4% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,127,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,217,000 after purchasing an additional 306,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 16.4% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,004,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,786,000 after purchasing an additional 282,622 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 42.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 864,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 258,222 shares during the period. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.