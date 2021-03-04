Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ping Identity (PING)

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/3/2021 – Ping Identity had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

3/1/2021 – Ping Identity is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Ping Identity had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Ping Identity had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Ping Identity was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

2/23/2021 – Ping Identity is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Ping Identity is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Ping Identity had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Ping Identity had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Ping Identity was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

1/5/2021 – Ping Identity had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ping Identity stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,279. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $132,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,222,901 shares of company stock worth $139,111,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

