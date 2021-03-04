Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fisker (FSR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fisker (NYSE: FSR):
- 3/3/2021 – Fisker was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.
- 2/26/2021 – Fisker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2021 – Fisker had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $22.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2021 – Fisker is now covered by analysts at R. F. Lafferty. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/11/2021 – Fisker is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/21/2021 – Fisker is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Fisker is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Fisker stock opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52. Fisker Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $31.96.
Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.
Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.
