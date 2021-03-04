Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Natixis (NTXFF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Natixis (OTCMKTS: NTXFF) recently:

3/2/2021 – Natixis had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/24/2021 – Natixis was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

2/17/2021 – Natixis had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/11/2021 – Natixis was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/14/2021 – Natixis was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

OTCMKTS NTXFF opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Natixis S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers asset and wealth management services in the areas of savings, investment, risk management, and advisory; and mergers and acquisitions, primary equity and loan markets, acquisition and strategic finance, financial transactions on shares, capital, and rating advisory services; structured financing.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Natixis SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.