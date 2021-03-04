Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading Down 6.5%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)’s share price traded down 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.16 and last traded at $51.77. 2,269,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,639,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.35.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities cut their price target on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CLSA upped their price objective on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.89 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 178,754 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 36,267 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Weibo by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,687 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

