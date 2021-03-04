Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading Down 6.5%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)’s share price traded down 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.16 and last traded at $51.77. 2,269,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,639,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.35.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities cut their price target on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CLSA upped their price objective on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.
The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 178,754 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 36,267 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Weibo by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,687 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
