Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the January 28th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weidai stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEI traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 628,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,108. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. Weidai has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

