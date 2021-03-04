Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the January 28th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN ERC traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,097. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.0914 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

In other Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $37,320.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $72,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $144,000.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.