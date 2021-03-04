Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) to Underweight

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

SJI traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 67,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 103,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,168 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

