Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) to Underweight

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
SJI traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 67,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 103,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,168 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.
South Jersey Industries Company Profile
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
