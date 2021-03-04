Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 16,451 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.87% of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares worth $91,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOX. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 268.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $128.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.92. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $133.43.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

