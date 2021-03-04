Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 6,986 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.86% of Spectrum Brands worth $96,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 543,125 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

SPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.78.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $80.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day moving average is $68.57. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.