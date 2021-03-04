Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,872,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,761 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.61% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $91,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 52.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 81.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 37,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $32.45 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $33.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.72.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

