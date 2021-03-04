Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.19% of Moody’s worth $105,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,388,828,000 after purchasing an additional 806,284 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $198,402,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 100.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 420,801 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Moody’s by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,920,000 after purchasing an additional 413,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Moody’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,017,186,000 after purchasing an additional 207,918 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.73.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $278.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.00. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

