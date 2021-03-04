Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,258,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,311 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.15% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $93,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAM opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $44.24. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,125.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAM. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

