Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 12,685 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,685 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.73% of Fair Isaac worth $109,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 199,931 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $455.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.08. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.25.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,079 shares of company stock worth $537,079 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

