Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 31,478 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,478 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.27% of Digital Realty Trust worth $104,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $125.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.16 and a 200 day moving average of $143.16. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.55.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,824,136 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

