Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 32,040 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,447,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,040 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.16% of 51job worth $101,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of 51job during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in 51job by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 51job by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in 51job in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in 51job in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Get 51job alerts:

JOBS stock opened at $67.00 on Thursday. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.94 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.57.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.