Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 5,180,506 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,486,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,180,506 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.36% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $111,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,232,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,294 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,472,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,980,000 after acquiring an additional 874,620 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,091,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,720,000 after acquiring an additional 632,779 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,879,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,721,000 after acquiring an additional 635,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,444,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 399,845 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MBT opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MBT shares. New Street Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

