Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,155 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $106,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,855,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,587,000 after purchasing an additional 254,731 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,336,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,495,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 996.1% during the 4th quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 180,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after buying an additional 163,763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.16.

