Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,349 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.19% of HCA Healthcare worth $108,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $175.58 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $181.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,728 shares of company stock valued at $18,128,467. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.