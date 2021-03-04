Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,241 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 11.21% of Neenah worth $104,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Neenah by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,099,000 after buying an additional 84,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neenah by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Neenah by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after buying an additional 57,291 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neenah by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 262,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after buying an additional 115,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Neenah by 1,098.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 128,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NP opened at $57.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Neenah, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $960.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.37. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

