Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $103.16 Million Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of Ferrari worth $103,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 152.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in Ferrari by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RACE opened at $191.45 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

